We’re not sure the national media has yet to grasp the extent of the humanitarian crisis hitting Texas right now or that it’s going to get worse in the coming days:

Already we’re seeing videos from burst pipes damaging homes, apartments and businesses throughout the state:

This is a hotel in Dallas:

This is happening at multiple hotels, too, that are filled with evacuees:

High-rise apartment buildings have also been hit hard. From Dallas:

And this is from Plano, TX:

Downtown Fort Worth:

This is going to be a punch that many businesses won’t recover from:

Just awful:

3 hours of water just pouring in?

***

