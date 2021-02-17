https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/17/videos-pipes-bursting-all-over-texas-add-to-the-ongoing-humanitarian-crisis/

We’re not sure the national media has yet to grasp the extent of the humanitarian crisis hitting Texas right now or that it’s going to get worse in the coming days:

Plumbers ‘haven’t seen the worst of it yet’ as Texas pipes burst https://t.co/xhXOb6fAUj — Lisa Falkenberg (@ChronFalkenberg) February 17, 2021

Already we’re seeing videos from burst pipes damaging homes, apartments and businesses throughout the state:

The tik tok videos of pipes busting inside Texas homes is absolutely wild. pic.twitter.com/Jj90Y1HzxI — Arash Karami (@thekarami) February 17, 2021

This is a hotel in Dallas:

Just received this message and this video from a friend staying at Sonesta in #Dallas … “Our hotel pipe just broke about 30 minutes ago. The hotel we are in has 300 units at 100% occupancy.” It just keeps getting worse in #Texas . What a mess pic.twitter.com/azuDrpKTGJ — Alex Rozier (@RozierReports) February 17, 2021

This is happening at multiple hotels, too, that are filled with evacuees:

Dude checked into a Texas hotel to escape the deep freeze. When the pipes broke after he checked in, he just started laughing. pic.twitter.com/iUGLyfDl4K — Dean Blundell (@ItsDeanBlundell) February 17, 2021

High-rise apartment buildings have also been hit hard. From Dallas:

A Camden Property in the Victory Park/Uptown Dallas area. People aren’t just “crying” about snowfall. Pipes are literally bursting in residential buildings around the metroplex, causing property damage to hundreds of residents! pic.twitter.com/FUOptPZGnW — Clay10® 🔎🏡 (@djordxc) February 16, 2021

And this is from Plano, TX:

Downtown Fort Worth:

This is going to be a punch that many businesses won’t recover from:

Small businesses that are suffering from covid losses, still recovering from and fighting insurance claims from harvey, are dealing with things like this. I think “busted pipes” is being said without people realizing how serious it is so just demonstrating 🙂 #texas pic.twitter.com/nnhFl8sc4I — Tay Griffin (@taywgriffin) February 17, 2021

Just awful:

Only in my bedroom that a pipe would freeze n bust!! I’m crying 😭😭 #texas pic.twitter.com/GBtTt3pjFt — Quuyeeniee the Pooh (@cuhwhen) February 16, 2021

3 hours of water just pouring in?

@EricWFAA next door neighbors here at an apartment in Grapevine knocked on door asking if we were seeing leaks, said no. This was the vacant apartment above them, sprinklers frozen and busted. After 3 hours water finally shut off#TexasWinterStorm2021 pic.twitter.com/5CT5rrYCJj — 🧀 (@BeardedPacker) February 17, 2021

