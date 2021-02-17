https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/17/se-cupp/

We’re so old, we can remember when S.E. Cupp stood up for conservatism.

But then, Donald Trump came along and broke her brain. Cupp, like so many other Principled Conservatives™, decided that conservatism could only be conserved by … rejecting conservatism. “Donald Trump is bad, therefore Joe Biden is good” became her credo and paid her bills.

And now, even with Donald Trump out of office, she has left herself with no choice but to lean into it even harder:

Let me end the suspense: Biden won’t get everything right, and he will do things I and many people will disagree with. But if you believe we need to make America GOOD again, he’s coming from a place of decency and integrity that is paramount and consequential. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 17, 2021

Like the rest of Joe Biden’s “rapid response team,” S.E. Cupp knows what’s in Joe Biden’s heart.

Agreed! — Phil Varone (@REALPHILVARONE) February 17, 2021

Yep. This. I just said this very thing. — Denise Tanton (@dtanton) February 17, 2021

Oh? So you’re a shameless hack then, too?

When Biden lies to us, it’s for our own good. https://t.co/BZyb2b1J6B — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) February 17, 2021

That seems to be what Cupp’s argument boils down to.

You do realize we know what Biden is really like, right? https://t.co/Rn9RC9XlaC — Coder, Super-spreader (@CoderInCrisis) February 17, 2021

You have no historical perspective on who Joe Biden has been in his career. You description of him is inaccurate. https://t.co/3UJPxMgJfb — shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) February 17, 2021

To believe in this, all you need to do is ignore the entirety of the man’s public career, and then clap, clap, clap! And Tinkerbell will live again! https://t.co/KOVhn6OOKn — That’s Sir Dr. NotThatCrownMaybe to You, Bub (@CrownMaybe) February 17, 2021

Didn’t know simping for genocide was ‘integrity’ now — kisroka (@katearthsis) February 17, 2021

Gvt funding for late-term abortions is a place of decency? Stripping choices from children and parents on where they send their kids? Eliminating due process for college students is decency? Lying for 50 years is integrity? Where you come from isn’t paramount. What you do is. https://t.co/VhPTyLYIhg — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 17, 2021

There was never suspense. He’s getting everything right with the far-left base. The idea that millions of Americans aren’t equally as offended by his moves to restrict their rights and retract their livelihood as others were with Trump’s two sided mouth is laughable. https://t.co/fRteeoy0UT — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) February 17, 2021

He might destroy the country but at least we don’t have mean tweets is quite the take https://t.co/Ye5SnIpteP — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 17, 2021

“he’s coming from a place of decency and integrity “ Dorothy, wake up. https://t.co/2aq5hTbX1S — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 17, 2021

Parting reminder:

You can hate Trump without puffing up Biden. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 17, 2021

It’s easy if you try.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

