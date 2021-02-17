https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/17/se-cupp/

We’re so old, we can remember when S.E. Cupp stood up for conservatism.

But then, Donald Trump came along and broke her brain. Cupp, like so many other Principled Conservatives™, decided that conservatism could only be conserved by … rejecting conservatism. “Donald Trump is bad, therefore Joe Biden is good” became her credo and paid her bills.

And now, even with Donald Trump out of office, she has left herself with no choice but to lean into it even harder:

Like the rest of Joe Biden’s “rapid response team,” S.E. Cupp knows what’s in Joe Biden’s heart.

Oh? So you’re a shameless hack then, too?

That seems to be what Cupp’s argument boils down to.

Parting reminder:

It’s easy if you try.

