The mega-viral video that’s everywhere on Twitter showing a porch pirate confronted by a gun owner was reportedly staged, but it’s still funny. Have a watch:

Language Warning: When you try to be slick just because it’s snowing outside… You tried it clown! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8KMb9cRIXb — Isiah Carey (@isiahcareyFOX26) February 16, 2021

LOL. From Radio.com:

What exactly happened? A comedy, that’s what. A local family put it together as a social media goof … and then it went viral on Twitter. See the original below.

Here’s the original from Instagram:

So, fake, but we wish it were true.

