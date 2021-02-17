https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/17/were-throwing-in-the-towel-the-babylon-bee-makes-an-important-announcement-about-future-coverage-of-joe-biden/

The Babylon Bee’s got their work cut out for them, thanks to the seemingly endless supply of American politicians who have absolutely no sense of shame.

Since things are only going to get stupider and more insane, they need to find ways to work smarter, not harder.

This should help them immensely going forward:

To Save Time, The Babylon Bee Will Now Just Republish Everything Biden Says Verbatim https://t.co/V2fz9bOBI9 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 17, 2021

More from the Babylon Bee:

We at The Babylon Bee realized we were spending all this time trying to satirize Joe Biden when, frankly, he just can’t be satirized. He’s doing all the hard work for us with statements like “You ain’t black!” and, of gun violence, that “150 million people have been killed since 2007.” Every day is a real grind when we arrive at the sprawling Babylon Bee headquarters, settle in on our throne of Chick-fil-A sandwiches, and boot up the ol’ PC to check what Biden said over the past 24 hours. We’re tired of trying to out-parody things like “I got hairy legs that turn blonde in the sun and the kids used to reach in the pool and rub my leg down and watch the hair come back up again” and “Corn Pop was a bad dude.” Like, what do you do with that? Seriously. Go ahead. Try to satirize it. Anything you do just doesn’t have that perfect mix of absurdity and reality that makes satire work so effective at communicating truth. So we’re throwing in the towel.

It’s a wise move.

Babylon Bee currently playing 4D chess rn damn. — Grug (@RandomUser472) February 17, 2021

Right?

😂 you are killin it. Everyday you are make me literally LOL — letustry (@letustry1) February 17, 2021

Omg this is too funny https://t.co/WAmfxwLUcl — Mark🆎 (@CanadianFarter) February 17, 2021

It’s art.

Wouldn’t this unironically make you the most honest news outlet that has ever existed? I’m not sure you’re ready for that kind of responsibility. — Vincent StClair (@VincentStClair) February 17, 2021

We’re ready for it, though. The Babylon Bee is a lot more trustworthy and reliable than most of the outlets out there.

Fact check: true.

