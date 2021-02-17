https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/17/wh-covid-adviser-hard-press-to-explain-why-locked-down-californias-numbers-arent-better-than-open-floridas/

When it comes to alarmism about the Covid-19 pandemic, few have been more extreme than Andy Slavitt, who is now an adviser to the Biden administration on coronavirus response. But on MSNBC, a random act of journalism took place and Slavitt was asked a question that painted him into a corner:

Shorter answer from Slavitt: I don’t know.

“There’s a lot of things we don’t understand” doesn’t seem to stop them from being so confident that their extreme measures will help solve the problem.

