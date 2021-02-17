https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/17/wh-covid-adviser-hard-press-to-explain-why-locked-down-californias-numbers-arent-better-than-open-floridas/

When it comes to alarmism about the Covid-19 pandemic, few have been more extreme than Andy Slavitt, who is now an adviser to the Biden administration on coronavirus response. But on MSNBC, a random act of journalism took place and Slavitt was asked a question that painted him into a corner:

The WH’s Covid adviser, @aslavitt46, is asked why Calif., still in lockdown mode, has numbers that aren’t better than a free state, Florida. Slavitt: “There’s so much of this virus … that’s just a little beyond our explanation” pic.twitter.com/zZFBugW97r — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 17, 2021

Shorter answer from Slavitt: I don’t know.

Questions on Florida should be part of every COVID briefing. Why are they succeeding while open while closed states are not? If you don’t know, why not have closed states copy their model until you figure it out? https://t.co/1jYLeO6f7V — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 17, 2021

“Well, you see…the data doesn’t fit with my preconceived positions, so…we need more data!” https://t.co/qePPZKj998 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 17, 2021

Wheels coming off Team Biden’s pro-lockdown narrative. https://t.co/3NMYOuaKZc — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 17, 2021

“There’s a lot of things we don’t understand” doesn’t seem to stop them from being so confident that their extreme measures will help solve the problem.

It isn’t about the virus and never has been. It’s just a wonderful tool. — Duke Chastaine (@DK_Chastaine) February 17, 2021

There’s progress-@NBCNews actually talked about it last night. First time I ever remember. — The Big Buck (@UMDETinCbus) February 17, 2021

Dear lord. “There’s so much that is beyond our explanation!” So the obvious answer is to destroy the lives of children, our mental health, the economy, and the lives of hundreds of millions across the globe who rely on the US economy – and hope for the best! https://t.co/BiuXD0BydJ — NYC Angry Mom – #OpenSchools (@angrybklynmom) February 17, 2021

Once again, can’t answer the question. They are getting bombarded on school closures and lockdowns and can’t answer. https://t.co/c8KQnfZ1Dq — Nick Gibbons (@gibbynd) February 17, 2021

