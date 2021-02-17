https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/white-house-cant-predict-everybody-will-feel-normal/

By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that “we are not in a place where we can predict exactly when everybody will feel normal again.”

“Well, this is a question as I’m sure is the case for all of you that every neighbor, every friend, every family member asks at least me in the street when I’m walking my dog in the morning,” Psaki said.

“We, we want to be straight with the American public though. It is, we are not in a place where we can predict exactly when everybody will feel normal again and it has, there a number of reasons and one is even though we will have enough doses for every person in this country as you all know because we’ve talked about in here vaccine hesitancy remains a challenge,” Psaki said.

President Joe Biden did not say on Tuesday exactly when life will return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic. The president said “I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance” at Christmas as opposed to the current situation.

“They tell me be careful not to predict things that you don’t know for certain what’s going to happen because then you’ll be held accountable,” Biden replied to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who asked the president when the pandemic “is going to be done?”

“A year from now, I think that there will be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, have to wear a mask, but we don’t know,” Biden said. “We don’t know for certain, but it is highly unlikely that by the beginning of next year school, traditional school year in September we are not significantly better off than we are today.”

Psaki said they have to make sure everyone qualified for “a dose is getting a dose.” Psaki said people will have to wear masks “for quite some time.”

“We will also need to be still taking social distancing measures so, you know, there’s of course is an understandable question,” the White House press secretary said. “And I think the president wants things to return to normal as we all do but we, we don’t know at this point what that timeline is going to look like.”

