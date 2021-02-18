https://christiannewsjournal.com/rush-limbaugh-remembered-12-standout-tributes-to-the-conservative-talk-radio-pioneer/

Americans are paying tribute to conservative talk radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh, who died at the age of 70 on Wednesday (Feb. 17, 2021) after a fierce battle with advanced lung cancer.

Christian News Journal has rounded up 12 standout remembrances of the man who shared his fervent political beliefs and messages of independence and freedom—and the lasting importance of the individual—with millions of people across this country for over three decades.

Related: ‘Our Freedom Comes from God’

Limbaugh didn’t just speak to Americans for more than 30 years on the radio. He educated them, challenged them, inspired them, and connected them.

He believed in America and its tremendous prospects as a nation—and dedicated his career to speaking out for it.

Here are 12 meaningful remembrances.

One: From former President Donald J. Trump, in a statement: “The great Rush Limbaugh has passed away to a better place, free from physical pain and hostility … His honor, courage, strength, and loyalty will never be replaced. Rush was a patriot, a defender of liberty, and someone who believed in all of the greatness our country stands for. Rush was a friend to myself and millions of Americans—a guiding light with the ability to see the truth and paint vivid pictures over the airwaves. Melania and I express our deepest condolences to his wonderful wife, Kathryn, his family, and all of his dedicated fans. He will be missed greatly.”

Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom in February 2020, and also told Fox News on Wednesday afternoon, “He loved this country so much. He loved the people of this country so much.”

Two: From Ben Domenech, co-founder of The Federalist, in a New York Post column: “Limbaugh understood that what drew people to conservatism has less to do with words in musty old books and more to do with the intrinsic beliefs that reside in the hearts of all patriotic Americans. He understood that because he believed it himself. And how good was Rush? You knew when you sat in your driveway at home, the ignition turned off but the radio dial still on, stuck between two stations, because you wanted to hear the rest of the truth. He was that good.”

Three: From Laura Ingraham, host of “The Ingraham Angle,” on her Wednesday night show on Fox News: “There are no words to adequately capture the man that was Rush Limbaugh, even though we knew that this day was coming. This morning I was in my car, and [when] I heard that he had passed, I was trying to write something right away, while it was fresh in my mind. I was typing the word ‘was’ in reference to Rush, and it seemed so wrong. It seemed like an impossibility, because millions of us have relied on his wisdom and his perspective for decades … His unbridled talent, his showmanship, his unwavering patriotism, his uproarious sense of humor, his boundless enthusiasm for his craft, his endless love for his listening audience, his defiant perseverance, even in the face of cancer, gave us comfort and—you bet—gave us inspiration.”

His unbridled talent, his unwavering patriotism, his uproarious sense of humor, his boundless enthusiasm for his craft, his endless love for his listening audience, his defiant perseverance — gave us comfort and inspiration. #RushLimbaughRIPhttps://t.co/KfA2MfKEzG — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 18, 2021

Four: From Franklin Graham, evangelist and president of Samaritan’s Purse, in a tweet: “He was a conservative voice of reason for so many years and he will be greatly missed.”

My heartfelt condolences and prayers for the family of Rush Limbaugh, who passed away today after a battle with lung cancer. He was a conservative voice of reason for so many years and will be greatly missed. https://t.co/qnHp3bOPiz — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) February 17, 2021

Five: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), in a tweet: “Rest in peace to the tireless voice for freedom and the conservative movement, Rush Limbaugh. I’m praying for the entire Limbaugh family.”

Six: From Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Israel, in a tweet: “He was a great friend of Israel and he stood by us through thick and thin, always firm, never wavering. We shall miss him dearly.”

I send my heartfelt condolences to the family of Rush Limbaugh. He was a great friend of Israel and he stood by us through thick and thin, always firm, never wavering. We shall miss him dearly. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) February 18, 2021

Seven: From Oliver North, co-founder of Freedom Alliance, in a column in Townhall: “We heard him say it hundreds of times, as did many of you: ‘Talent on loan from God.’ Some of Rush Limbaugh’s detractors liked to claim the statement was haughty. But those of us who knew him recognized the famous signoff to his radio program as humility, not ego. Rush was truly an extraordinary talent, a media icon of unprecedented stature. His radio audience of 27 million Americans looked to him not just for guidance and insight but to give voice to their most deeply held convictions and most deeply felt concerns … Rush said what millions of patriotic Americans thought and felt [and] had no platform for expressing themselves.”

Eight: From former First Lady Melania Trump, in a tweet: “Rush was a fearless American patriot. He made countless contributions to society [and] leaves behind an unforgettable legacy.”

Rush was a fearless American patriot. He made countless contributions to society & leaves behind an unforgettable legacy. Praying for Kathryn & the entire Limbaugh family. https://t.co/kVB97ta979 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) February 17, 2021

Nine: From Kimberly Fletcher, founder and president of Moms for America, in a statement: “An absolute legend and devoted patriot has left us. He gave everything he had to advance the principles and values that made America the freest, most prosperous nation on earth. He taught, informed and inspired millions. He will be sorely missed. Our Founding Fathers will be greeting him with honor as he enters the gates of Heaven. We pray for his family and for our nation. The greatest honor we can give this man is to continue the legacy and fight the good fight of freedom in our home, communities and through our vote. God bless you, Rush Limbaugh. We were blessed to have you and we are better for it.”

Ten: From Larry O’Connor, radio show host and commentator, in a column in Townhall: “Rush was to talk radio what The Beatles were to rock and roll. He was to talk radio what Tom Brady was to professional football. He was to talk radio what Michael Jordan was to basketball. The Beatles, Brady, and Jordan were all truly gifted, that’s obvious. But they also worked their butts off. They were obsessed with doing what they loved to do with passion and a level of perfectionism that their peers would only marvel at. But what makes Rush’s contribution to our culture even more significant is the sheer volume of his output. Three hours per day. Five days per week. Live. No edits, no do-overs, no second takes. For thirty years … And he was always saying the thing that was on our minds.”

Related: ‘My Faith in God Is at the Core of Everything I Do’

Eleven: From Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), in a tweet: “Rush Limbaugh was an American icon who brought conservatism into the mainstream—and our country is in a better place because of his profound voice. He leaves behind an incredible legacy. Please join me in praying for his family.”

Rush Limbaugh was an American icon who brought conservatism into the mainstream—and our country is a better place because of his profound voice. He leaves behind an incredible legacy. Please join me in praying for his family. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 17, 2021

Twelve: From former Vice President Mike Pence, speaking to “America Reports” on Fox News: “I scarcely believe that I would’ve had the opportunities to serve in the Congress, serve the people of Indiana as governor, or serve as your vice president without the life, the example, the encouragement, and ultimately, the friendship of Rush Limbaugh. Our hearts are heavy today … America lost a giant with the passing of Rush Limbaugh.”

Share your thoughts on this story and other news stories on Christian News Journal’s Facebook page here.

For more news and stories of the day from Christian News Journal, click here.

By Maureen Mackey. She is a writer, editor, web content strategist, and a regular contributor to Christian News Journal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

