https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/18/15-videos-from-tiktok-that-show-just-how-bad-things-are-in-texas-and-oklahoma/

One thing we’ve noticed about the social-media coverage of the ongoing crisis in Texas and the southwest is that there are many more videos being shared to TikTok that, in the past, would have ended up on Twitter.

And what’s being shared over there isn’t pretty. Here are 15 videos from Texas and Oklahoma that show you just how things bad are right now with empty grocery shelves, long lines for the few stores that are open and, tragically, people losing everything from burst water pipes. This is much worse than just a big winter storm.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

@purnall What’s crazy is I wasn’t even supposed to be at that property￼ at the moment luckily I was there🙌🙌🙌￼ ♬ original sound – The Kid That Did

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

***

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

