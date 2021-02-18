https://www.theblaze.com/news/capitol-police-suspended-investigated-rioting

6 Capitol Police officers have been suspended with pay for their alleged role in the rioting on Jan. 6, and 29 other officers have been placed under investigation.

A department spokesperson told CNN Thursday that officers could face punishment for violating their policies during the rioting .

“Our Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the actions of 35 police officers from that day. Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has directed that any member of her department whose behavior is not in keeping with the Department’s Rules of Conduct will face appropriate discipline,” said John Stolnis.

Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio said that one of the suspended officers had taken a selfie with the rioters, while another had worn a “Make America Great Again” hat and helped direct them at the Capitol building.

Four protesters died at the Capitol rioting while one Capitol Police officer died and another two officers committed suicide in the days following the incident. Early reports indicated that the officer, Brian Sicknick, had been died from injuries he suffered from being hit by a fire extinguisher, but that account changed weeks later after more through investigation.

Gus Papathanasiou, the head of the Capitol Police Labor Committee, said that other officers received serious injuries including cracked ribs, brain injuries, and smashed spinal discs. Another officer was stabbed with a metal stake, while a different officer would lose an eye from his injuries.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund and the sergeants-at-arms resigned in the days following the rioting.

Law enforcement officials have charged over 230 Capitol rioters. Some, like Garret Miller, 34, of Richardson, Texas, apologized for their actions and said they would be willing to testify before Congress about their actions. Federal prosecutors have said they have opened over 400 investigations into other possible criminals.

