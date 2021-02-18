https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/capitol-police-suspended-investigation/2021/02/18/id/1010642

Capitol Police leadership has suspended six officers and placed 29 others under investigation amid its review of the events of Jan. 6, a spokesman told CNN on Thursday.

“Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has directed that any member of her department whose behavior is not in keeping with the Department’s Rules of Conduct will face appropriate discipline,” spokesman John Stolnis told CNN.

The suspensions are with pay and included an officer taking a selfie with a demonstrator and another who wore a Make America Great Again hat and helped direct people around the building, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, told CNN.

Video of the events inside the Senate chamber and the Capitol has been circulating on social media for weeks, showing Capitol Police officers causally interacting with the demonstrators.

Capitol Police “has been actively reviewing video and other open source materials of some USCP officers and officials that appear to be in violation of department regulations and policies,” Pittman said last month.

Officer Brian Sicknick lost his life shortly after the storming of the Capitol, and President Donald Trump was acquitted of “incitement of insurrection” last Saturday in the Senate.

Earlier this week, Capitol Police Labor Union members cast a vote of no confidence for their leadership, which includes Pittman, who was elevated to acting chief two days after the event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

