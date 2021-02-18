https://justthenews.com/events/alabama-military-jet-crashes-near-airport-two-dead?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
Two people are dead after a military jet crashed in Alabama near the Montgomery Regional Airport according to a report by Fox News.
The plane was a two-seat T-38 jet, used for training by both the Air Force and Navy. Montgomery’s Emergency Management Agency Director Christina Thornton could not confirm to Fox whether the victims were in the military.