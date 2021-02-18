https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alan-dershowitz-democrats-senate-trial/2021/02/18/id/1010645

Democrats had failed at yet another attempt at exposing former President Donald Trump and, ultimately, they were the ones exposed – despite glowing media reports to the contrary – according to constitutional legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax TV.

“The Democrats have shot themselves in the foot,” Dershowitz told Thursday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “They have kept Donald Trump in the news. He could have easily been cast to the sidelines and Mar-a-Lago and all that.

“But they kept him center stage.”

Dershowitz, who was the professor of House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., blasted the Democrats’ legal team.

“The lawyers on the Democratic side really screwed it up to a fare thee well,” Dershowitz told host Greg Kelly. “They framed the article of impeachment very badly, even many on their own side acknowledge that.”

Dershowitz noted the first House Democrats impeachment attempt a year ago was also similarly botched.

“They presented an emotional case, but the legal case was presented very poorly,” he said.

And, the media reports claiming a moral victory for the Democrats miss the fact this impeachment “backfired,” Dershowitz noted, causing Trump’s poll numbers to even rise.

“When you impeach somebody improperly, and the person wins and is acquitted, inevitably his numbers are going to go up,” Dershowitz said. “Whatever the Democrats wanted to achieve, I don’t think they achieved it.

“That’s why, as a Democrat, I was very much opposed to the impeachment going forward and to the trial going forward.”

