In case you missed it, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz reportedly flew to Cancun with his family last night.

The fact that people think Ted Cruz, a United States Senator, can do anything about a state power grid, even his own, is rather demonstrative of the ignorance of so many people who cover politics. They’d rather performative drama than substance. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 18, 2021

Is it the end of the world that Cruz went to Cancun? No. Is it a politically stupid move with bad optics? You bet.

The thing is, if you’re going to criticize Cruz for this, you should probably check the mirror first just to make sure you’re not Chris Cuomo:

Substance is being present and responsive. A senator calls governor’s office, or different state agencies…it absolutely can help motivate action. Better than being on vacay in a crisis. https://t.co/UNNPb9Z26E — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 18, 2021

C’mon, man.

Cuomo has a point. Cruz could make phone calls. But do we know for sure he didn’t? But at the same time, sir, maybe you should sit this one out considering what your brother did. https://t.co/feL5zho9M9 — ☃️ Freezing Ginger ❄️ (@mchastain81) February 18, 2021

There is a lot a statewide elected official can and should do for his constituents in a crisis. And now let’s go to the worst person in the world to back that up… https://t.co/HNmQjEfqJc — Space Lazar Wolf (@NathanWurtzel) February 18, 2021

Fair point but dude you can’t speak on this issue because you pushed your brothers crap and then stayed silent after the truth came out. — Dyllan (@Dyllan88) February 18, 2021

Let’s talk about what your brother did during a crisis. — Ryan Gottfried (@TheGotti33) February 18, 2021

Yes, let’s!

Maybe while he’s in Cancun, Ted Cruz should write a book about “Handling Ice Storms”? https://t.co/J3jqtuJHDS — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) February 18, 2021

You can invite him on your show and have a giant sand shovel to mock him? Just tossing out ideas, here. https://t.co/J3jqtuJHDS — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) February 18, 2021

Hey, that’d work!

How responsive was Andrew Cuomo when the elderly were dying in nursing homes? https://t.co/kM03EVXzCn — J144409 (@jpc14409) February 18, 2021

Dude…Cruz is tone deaf, stipulated. You are even MORE TONE DEAF. At least Cruz didn’t hide 8,000 deaths from COVID, while his brother refused to ask him any questions on the matter. https://t.co/c9Cg5HFrs0 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 18, 2021

Just astounding how you become less self aware on a daily basis. You could use NY as an example – as in representatives calling for action regarding a governor who has been covering things up – WITH YOUR HELP. — Mitchell Wexler (@MitchWex) February 18, 2021

You are upset at a politician’s flippant actions during a crisis??? I assumed you’d nominate him for an Emmy. https://t.co/uj6n8Wp1yI — Brad Slager – In An Augur Roll (@MartiniShark) February 18, 2021

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

