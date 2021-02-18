https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/18/andrew-cuomos-brother-chris-cuomo-shames-ted-cruz-for-not-being-present-and-responsive-during-a-crisis/

In case you missed it, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz reportedly flew to Cancun with his family last night.

Is it the end of the world that Cruz went to Cancun? No. Is it a politically stupid move with bad optics? You bet.

The thing is, if you’re going to criticize Cruz for this, you should probably check the mirror first just to make sure you’re not Chris Cuomo:

C’mon, man.

Yes, let’s!

Hey, that’d work!

