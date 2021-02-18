https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-antifa-assaults-post-millennial-journalist-in-downtown-seattle

The Post Millennial‘s Katie Daviscourt was assaulted by an Antifa mob in downtown Seattle on Wednesday night when leftists gathered to march in protest of the Seattle Police Department’s fatal shooting of an armed man who chased after authorities.

Antifa militants began to throw objects at @SeattlePD West Precinct. They then pointing me out to target me and started chanting my name. #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/Y22sEwg6a4 — Katie Daviscourt?? (@KatieDaviscourt) February 18, 2021

Two Seattle officers fatally wounded the suicidal man in crisis who wielded a kitchen knife Tuesday night near the waterfront. Law enforcement tried to use non-lethal tools to subdue the man. Then when he charged at the officers, the two cops opened fire. The man was struck and died at the scene. The SPD will release body camera footage from the incident in the next three days per policy.

The following day of the shooting death, black-clad Antifa militants hurled projectiles at the West Precinct police station and then pivoted to target Daviscourt and her chant her name.

“Katie’s here!” the crowd shouted in her direction as she filmed the event.

That’s when the radicals started to harass the reporter with their large black umbrellas to prevent her from filming the protest, a typical Antifa deterrence-and-evasion tactic to avoid potential incrimination of the agitators.

Expletives were exchanged. Then one of the instigators assaulted Daviscourt with eggs before fleeing the scene. “Get a job, Katie!” another yelled at her.

A group of 30 started mobbing after me as I was trying to leave; following me to my car. — Katie Daviscourt?? (@KatieDaviscourt) February 18, 2021

A group of 30 protesters mobbed Daviscourt as she tried to leave, even following her to her car.

During the night, Daviscourt caught the far-left demonstrators launching chunks of ice at members of the press present.

Antifa started attacking a reporter with chunks of ice. #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/ncU3bNdJTY — Katie Daviscourt?? (@KatieDaviscourt) February 18, 2021

A chaotic tussle broke out when Antifa protesters prevented another reporter’s filming of the rally, resulting in assaults by both parties.

A chaotic scene broke out when Antifa prevented someone from filming resulting in assaults by both parties. #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/zenbloYGnU — Katie Daviscourt?? (@KatieDaviscourt) February 18, 2021

Daviscourt interviewed several independent journalists who were also attacked by Antifa for live-streaming and shared their account of what happened.

“I got tackled after we got eggs, rocks, and snowballs thrown at us. They kept getting too close and we had to bear mace them,” one of the witnesses recounted. “They tackled me and put their hand on my gun. And while I was on my back, I drew on them and got the crowd back.”

The victim revealed his bleeding elbow injury from the scuffle. When Daviscourt asked if he filed the incident with police, he said no but he did film the melee.

Live-streamer Prime Time Patriot was also attacked by Antifa tonight. He gave me an account of what he experienced. #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/PzC9ORNc9o — Katie Daviscourt?? (@KatieDaviscourt) February 18, 2021

Live-streamer Prime Time Patriot, who arrived alone, was struck by Antifa forces as well: “So far tonight, I’ve been hit in the head with a couple of eggs, snowballs—small little petty kid stuff.” He said he has been harassed all night. An individual continues to pepper spray him, at least on three occasions.

Antifa just assaulted a group trying to leave the ‘peaceful protest’ with mace. #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/lCrm22cK0L — Katie Daviscourt?? (@KatieDaviscourt) February 18, 2021

“There were over 10 assaults tonight by Antifa, many of which I captured on film,” Daviscourt later tweeted, noting that despite heavy police presence at certain moments, authorities made zero arrests even after witnessing the assaults.

There were over 10 assaults tonight by Antifa, many of which I captured on film. Despite heavy @SeattlePD presence at certain moments, they made zero arrests even after witnessing the assaults themselves. — Katie Daviscourt?? (@KatieDaviscourt) February 18, 2021

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.