Anti-Trump Nikki Haley had the chutzpah to ask for a meeting with Trump at Mar -a- Lago but the president refused to see her.

Even though she is a NeverTrumper, even Politico and CNN have blasted her for trying to have it both ways.

I used to like her and thought she might make a run for president in 2024, but she has alienated most of Trump’s 75 million voters and her chances are as good as Rosie O’Donnell winning the gold medal in the mile race at the Olympics.

After the riot at the Capitol, she blasted Trump, claiming he was responsible.

In a later interview, she said that she regretted following Trump and said that no one should have.

Then she had the audacity to request a meeting with Trump. How dare she.

Her political career is over just as those so-called Republican members of Congress who voted for impeachment could be out of office in January of 2023.

Haley is the Republican Hillary Clinton. And we all know that Hillary lost two presidential elections after being declared the front runner by the lapdog media.

The only qualification she had to be president was because she was married to a popular former president.

Haley has blown a big hole in her ambitious plans to occupy the Oval Office. She will probably blame Trump for her failures but she is just reaping what she sowed.

According to Politico’s Playbook:

“Haley reached out to former President Donald Trump on Wednesday to request a sit-down at Mar-a-Lago, but a source familiar tells Playbook that he turned her down. The two haven’t spoken since the insurrection on Jan. 6, when Haley blasted Trump for inciting his supporters to storm the Capitol.”

Haley said:

“I think he’s going to find himself further and further isolated. I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”

But don’t worry Nikki. I hear Wendy’s is looking for burger flippers. You have no one to blame but your vicious messages.

