Yesterday, the Washington Post remembered Rush Limbaugh as a cigar aficionado and all-around bad person.

PBS NewsHour journalist Yamiche Alcindor further noted that Limbaugh “was often criticized by many as being both a racist and misogynist”:

Well, for what it’s worth, the New York Times was also right there to answer the call for classless obituaries:

Check out the headline, folks:

The obit’s even better:

Rush Limbaugh, the right-wing radio megastar whose slashing, divisive style of mockery and grievance reshaped American conservatism, denigrating Democrats, environmentalists, “feminazis” (his term) and other liberals while presaging the rise of Donald J. Trump, died on Wednesday at his home in Palm Beach, Fla. He was 70.

Since his emergence in the 1980s as one of the first broadcasters to take charge of a national political call-in show, Mr. Limbaugh transformed the once-sleepy sphere of talk radio into a relentless right-wing attack machine, his voice a regular feature of daily life — from homes to workplaces and the commute in between — for millions of devoted listeners.

He became a singular figure in the American media, fomenting mistrust, grievances and even hatred on the right for Americans who did not share their views, and he pushed baseless claims and toxic rumors long before Twitter and Reddit became havens for such disinformation. In politics, he was not only an ally of Mr. Trump but also a precursor, combining media fame, right-wing scare tactics and over-the-top showmanship to build an enormous fan base and mount attacks on truth and facts.

The irony of the New York Times slamming Limbaugh for “scare tactics” and “attacks on truth and facts” is not lost on us.

And the difference between the way the New York Times is treating Limbaugh’s death and the way they’ve treated actual human rights abusers isn’t lost on Ben Shapiro:

And on and on and on.

Of course.

