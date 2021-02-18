https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/18/ben-shapiro-spots-some-subtle-differences-between-nyts-obituary-for-rush-limbaugh-and-those-for-other-divisive-figures-screenshots/

Yesterday, the Washington Post remembered Rush Limbaugh as a cigar aficionado and all-around bad person.

Rush Limbaugh dies at 70. The conservative provocateur was the nation’s most popular radio talk-show host. https://t.co/N5LVJdFv54 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 17, 2021

PBS NewsHour journalist Yamiche Alcindor further noted that Limbaugh “was often criticized by many as being both a racist and misogynist”:

Rush Limbaugh, who became one the nation’s most popular conservative radio talk-show hosts and who was often criticized by many as being both a racist and misogynist, died today at 70. https://t.co/AQfg9408DM — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 17, 2021

Well, for what it’s worth, the New York Times was also right there to answer the call for classless obituaries:

Breaking News: Rush Limbaugh is dead at 70. The voice of conservative America, he dominated talk radio for more than three decades with his attacks on liberals, Democrats, feminists, environmentalists and others. https://t.co/fJXVIp7Fp7 — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh, talk radio’s conservative provocateur, is dead at 70. A longtime favorite of the right, he was a furious critic of Barack Obama and fierce cheerleader for Donald Trump. https://t.co/BTwg85Tpk6 pic.twitter.com/ud0MC9zxiI — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 17, 2021

Check out the headline, folks:

The obit’s even better:

Rush Limbaugh, the right-wing radio megastar whose slashing, divisive style of mockery and grievance reshaped American conservatism, denigrating Democrats, environmentalists, “feminazis” (his term) and other liberals while presaging the rise of Donald J. Trump, died on Wednesday at his home in Palm Beach, Fla. He was 70. … Since his emergence in the 1980s as one of the first broadcasters to take charge of a national political call-in show, Mr. Limbaugh transformed the once-sleepy sphere of talk radio into a relentless right-wing attack machine, his voice a regular feature of daily life — from homes to workplaces and the commute in between — for millions of devoted listeners.

He became a singular figure in the American media, fomenting mistrust, grievances and even hatred on the right for Americans who did not share their views, and he pushed baseless claims and toxic rumors long before Twitter and Reddit became havens for such disinformation. In politics, he was not only an ally of Mr. Trump but also a precursor, combining media fame, right-wing scare tactics and over-the-top showmanship to build an enormous fan base and mount attacks on truth and facts.

The irony of the New York Times slamming Limbaugh for “scare tactics” and “attacks on truth and facts” is not lost on us.

And the difference between the way the New York Times is treating Limbaugh’s death and the way they’ve treated actual human rights abusers isn’t lost on Ben Shapiro:

One could go on pic.twitter.com/pi1Khlhn9Z — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 18, 2021

And on and on and on.

They changed it to that, which says something. pic.twitter.com/nu3ZLiZMNm — ROHIRRIM RONIN (@ROHIRRIM_RONIN) February 18, 2021

Of course.

Holy f*ck — Mommy Esq (@Catatonic11) February 18, 2021

Pretty sure Rush never killed 35 million people with a terrible plan like Mao’s “Great Leap Forward”, but what do I know? — Savage Donut (@SavageDonut64) February 18, 2021

One said mean things, the others murdered millions of people. Same thing basically — Dustin Babb (@BabbDustin) February 18, 2021

Im gonna be 💯 I did not like Rush or any of his opinons, honestly I believe he was delusional scum. But that man didnt:

Direct executions

Force the public to accept his philosophy

Exile opposition he didnt kill We are so invested in political alignment, we demonise each other — Cyrus (@AnonOnThePC) February 18, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

