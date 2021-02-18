https://thepostmillennial.com/biden-admin-considering-reparations-depending-on-study

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki indicated during a press conference on Wednesday that President Biden may be open to the very unpopular subject of racial reparations.

At the highest figure ever, only 20 percent of Americans support the idea of any kind of monetary reparations to the descendants of slaves.

According to the Daily Wire, Psaki was asked if Biden would consider signing such a bill, or even performing an executive action in pro of reparations. She responded:

“Well, it’s working its way through Congress. He’d certainly support a study, but we’ll see what happens through the legislative process.”

“He actually signed a number of actions on racial equity in — on his first day or his first couple of days in office because he felt it was essential to send the message to the American people and the world that having an across-government approach, ensuring that equity is a central part of his policy agenda was, you know, not just a single — a singular issue but something that would be a part of every policy issue he approaches, whether it’s healthcare, whether it’s economic inequality, a range of issues,” Psaki responded. “That’s his approach and how he’s trying to, you know, change — address the root causes of racism in our country today.”

Biden appears to have come full circle from when he was first elected Senator in the 1970’s. Back then, he said:

“I do not buy the concept, popular in the ’60s, which said, ‘We have suppressed the black man for 300 years and the white man is now far ahead in the race for everything our society offers. In order to even the score, we must now give the black man a head start, or even hold the white man back, to even the race.’ I don’t buy that.”

“I don’t feel responsible for the sins of my father and grandfather. I feel responsible for what the situation is today, for the sins of my own generation. And I’ll be damned if I feel responsible to pay for what happened 300 years ago.”



