Lila Rose, founder and president of the pro-life organization Live Action, says Americans need to know that there is serious deception going on with the current administration.

“Most Americans are not aware of the pro-abortion extremism of the administration,” Rose said in an interview with NTD News on Feb. 17. “And when they do become aware, they’re deeply concerned.”

Rose said that she and her organization are immensely concerned about the pro-abortion agenda of the Biden administration.

“This is the most extreme abortion administration that we have actually ever seen,” she said, “certainly in my lifetime, and that we’ve seen in our history, so it’s a tremendous cause for concern.”

“We are extremely concerned about the Biden administration’s very pro-abortion agenda, even more pro-abortion than when he served as vice president under President Barack Obama.”

She went on to say that the Biden administration will work to reject the Hyde Amendment, legislation that took effect in 1980 to prohibit federal funds from being used to perform abortions, with exceptions for live-saving situations or pregnancy resulting from rape or incest.

Rose expressed further concern with the new administration ending the Mexico City policy, which blocked funding for overseas abortions with taxpayer money.

In addition, she said that not only are the civil liberties of preborn children in danger, but also pro-life advocates.

“For example, his own vice president Kamala Harris has been on the warpath against pro-lifers since she served as attorney general of California. She was the one who sent her state agents to raid the apartment of pro-life undercover journalist my friend David Daleiden,” Rose stated.

“He also has recently appointed former California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to a high position in his administration. This was the same attorney general who went ahead and filed criminal charges against two pro-life activists in California, as well as forcing pregnancy centers to post abortion advertisements in their clinics in California.”

NTD reporter Grace Coulter asked Rose about the conflicting stance that Biden takes as someone who claims to be Catholic but supports abortion.

Catholicism, from its ancient roots, carries clear and repeated messages that protect vulnerable life and the sanctity of it.

Rose said she thinks that Biden is using the religion as a cover for his radical abortion agenda.

“The President is using the Christian religion as a cover for his extreme policies and his promotion of abortion. And that is simply the worst kind of lie. It’s the worst kind of violence, it’s what needs to be exposed.”

She said that the media has a clear double standard because other people who are Catholic are not treated with fair coverage.

“To see the double standard and media where Joe Biden’s faith is praised and held up as an example, while at the same time he’s supporting the legalized killing and even the taxpayer-funded killing of human beings, of children,” Rose said. “While at the same time, other Catholics like Amy Coney Barrett, is excoriated for her faith, is attacked, even, for her faith and called a ‘handmaid,’ that she’s going to set us back decades or centuries because of her faithful Catholic witness.”

Rose encourages conservatives to speak out, adding that they have an important role to play and should focus on the long run.

“You are not alone. There are so many people that actually agree with you but perhaps they haven’t found the courage to speak yet because they need to see somebody else standing up first. So don’t think that you are alone, know that there are many that are with you. Secondly, I would encourage everybody that the change starts with us.”

