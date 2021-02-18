https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/biden-team-moves-restart-talks-iranian-regime-three-days-bombed-us-base-killed-contractor/

The Iranian regime fired off missiles at a US-led military base in northern Iraq on Monday night. One civilian contractor was killed in the Iranian missile attack.

On Tuesday the US along with Western allies released a strongly worded condemnation of the Iranian attack on a US base.

Then on Thursday, two days after the attack that killed one contractor, the Biden Administration announced it was willing to start negotiating with Iran again on a second nuclear treaty.

The first Obama nuclear treaty with Iran cost the US billions of dollars and a pallet of cash on the tarmac in the middle of the night.

Iran used the money to spread terror in the region.

Joe Biden is going for round 2 with these thugs.

Three days after Iran bombed a US base!

US News reported:

The White House late Thursday said it is ready to meet with Iran, along with other signatories to the 2015 deal governing its nuclear program, opening the door to negotiations in one of the thorniest foreign issues facing President Joe Biden.

