Billionaire Bill Gates told CNBC on Thursday that former President Donald Trump “probably should be allowed back on” the social media services that he was removed from during the final weeks of his term.

“I think at some point he probably will be allowed back on and probably should be allowed back on,” Gates said in an interview with “Squawk Box” co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Most major social media companies, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, blocked or restricted Trump’s accounts during the last few weeks of his presidency after he continued to claim that the results of the 2020 presidential election could not be trusted.

“It’s weird when you’re, you know, saying that the election was stolen without any facts there,” Gates added. “And how corrosive that is. But I’ll bet they’ll find a way to let him back on.”

He noted that any future posts Trump makes could feature warning labels.

“You know in a way … people’s interest in what he says may go down quite a bit,” the Microsoft co-founder said. “That’ll be interesting to watch.”

