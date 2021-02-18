https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/18/blue-check-marks-on-twitter-mock-rush-limbaughs-death-good-riddance/

While many conservatives, politicians, pundits around the United States mourned the passing of broadcast legend Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday, issuing touching tributes to the talk radio host for his years of influential work, others took to social media to express their hatred and disdain for him.

Just minutes after the news of Limbaugh’s death broke, “Rest in Piss,” “Good Riddance,” and “Rot in Hell” all started trending on Twitter as multiple activists, journalists, professors, politicians, and others expressed their ill will towards him, offering his family nearly no time to mourn in peace.

“It’s easy to make fun of Rush Limbaugh right now, but it’s important to remember that he also brought a lot of people a lot of joy by dying,” TV writer Mike Drucker wrote.

“I wouldn’t say I was happy that Rush Limbaugh died,” one Yale professor wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “It’s more like euphoria.”

“So is Rush Limbaugh going to go down in history as the worst person to ever receive the presidential medal of freedom or is there someone else?” Former Democrat Rep. Katie Hill wrote. Hill left office after a sex scandal involving her staffer.

Leftist journalists also weighed in after Limbaugh lost his battle with lung cancer to share their hostility towards him and his work.

“The idea that you say artificially nice things about people after they die is weird. I’ve never understood the logic of it. Rush Limbaugh was a terrible person while he was alive. He made a living by attacking the powerless. His death does not in anyway change or redeem that,” Young Turks Host Cenk Uygur said.

Activists, some of who have bylines in corporate media papers and magazines such as The New York Times, also celebrated Limbaugh’s death, labeling him as a “white supremacist” and “conspiracy theorist.”

“Rush Limbaugh was a coward and white supremacist. He aggressively and cynically exploited divisions in our country by weaponizing hatred and bigotry for his own personal gain. He was in service to his own greed, prejudice, and hypocrisy, and that is how history will remember him,” one pro-abortion advocate wrote.

Actors, songwriters, and other celebrities also used their well-followed accounts to communicate their extreme disdain for Limbaugh.

A National Review writer joined in criticizing Limbaugh the day he died.

Despite gauche attempts to dance on Limbaugh’s grave on the day he passed, most conservatives celebrated his life and work, praising him for the influence he had on the conservative movement, media, and society.



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...