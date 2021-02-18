https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bo-snerdley-breaks-down-in-tears-while-discussing-rush-limbaugh/
Rush Limbaugh’s longtime producer and “official Obama criticizer” @BoSnerdley talks about his late friend on Hannity:
“Rush Limbaugh was one of the finest human beings you’d ever want to meet… It burns me to my soul when people sully his reputation with falsehoods.” pic.twitter.com/GkVzwzoXow
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 19, 2021
Bo Snerdley the executive producer for Rush Limbaugh speaks with Hannity in the last hour.
So I will get back to posting news stories tomorrow. Sorry been so lean today and yesterday. Tonight I will join my dear friend @seanhannity.
I just can’t stop crying. It comes in waves -often unexpectedly. Heartbroken.
— Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 18, 2021
A very young Rush Limbaugh