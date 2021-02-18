https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-opening-southern-border-illegals-pandemic-biden-proposes-sweeping-amnesty-bill/

America Last–

In early February Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that they will open special COVID vaccination sites for illegal immigrants.

The Daily Wire reported — DHS also asserted that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection “will not conduct enforcement operations at or near vaccine distribution sites or clinics. … ICE does not and will not carry out enforcement operations at or near health care facilities, such as hospitals, doctors’ offices, accredited health clinics, and emergent or urgent care facilities, except in the most extraordinary of circumstances.”

A week later Joe Biden announced plans to allow at least 25,000 migrants seeking asylum forced to wait in Mexico under Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program into the United States while their immigration cases make it through the legal system.

Joe Biden is focused on helping foreigners as Americans suffer from Democrat lockdown orders.

Under Joe Biden, Americans come last.

Now this…

Joe Biden announced his amnesty plan on Thursday. The bill will allow a path to citizenship for at least 20 million illegal aliens in the United States.

Reuters reported:

Democrats will on Thursday formally introduce President Joe Biden’s sweeping immigration bill in Congress, a measure that would provide a path to U.S. citizenship for an estimated 11 million immigrants in the country illegally, but the proposal faces long odds to passage. The bill would greatly increase both family-based and employment-based legal immigration and allow certain previously deported immigrants to apply to return for humanitarian reasons. Key elements of the bill were first unveiled in January. The legislation, which is expected to be hundreds of pages long, takes an aggressive pro-immigration approach. It has not received public support among Republicans. Democrats hold a majority in the House, but the Senate is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Democrats would need to win over 10 Senate Republicans to avoid a “filibuster,” a procedural hurdle that can delay or block legislation from coming to a vote.

