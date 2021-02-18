https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-news-nasas-perseverance-rover-lands-safely-on-the-surface-of-mars/
NASA: Earth ‘Greener’ Today than 20 Years Ago, Cites ‘Ambitious Planting Programs’ for Growth
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.01.19
A new study released by NASA this week revealed the earth is “greener” today than it was 20 years ago; citing “ambitious tree planting programs” for the surprising ecological development.
“The research published on Feb. 11 found that the greening of earth over the course of the last two decades has shown an overall increase by 5 percent, equal to more than two million square miles of extra green leaf area per year compared to the early 2000s,” reports Fox News.
“The data, which compared satellite images from the mid-1990s taken by Boston University and those collected from two NASA satellites orbiting the earth for 20 years, showed that both China and India are leading the way in the greening of the globe,” adds the study.
“Now that we know direct human influence is a key driver of the greening Earth, we need to factor this into our climate models,” added the researcher behind the study. “This will help scientists make better predictions about the behavior of different Earth systems, which will help countries make better decisions about how and when to take action.”
NASA: ‘Ozone Hole is the Smallest on Record Since Its Discovery’
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.22.19
NASA scientists released a surprising new study this week; revealing the hole found in the Earth’s Ozone layer back in 1982 is now the smallest since its discovery.
“The annual ozone hole reached its peak extent of 6.3 million square miles (16. 4 million square kilometers) on Sept. 8, and then shrank to less than 3.9 million square miles (10 million square kilometers) for the remainder of September and October, according to NASA and NOAA satellite measurements,” reports the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
“It’s great news for ozone in the Southern Hemisphere,” said Paul Newman, chief scientist for Earth Sciences at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. “But it’s important to recognize that what we’re seeing this year is due to warmer stratospheric temperatures. It’s not a sign that atmospheric ozone is suddenly on a fast track to recovery.”
“Thirty-two years ago, the international community signed the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. This agreement regulated the consumption and production of ozone-depleting compounds. Atmospheric levels of man-made ozone depleting substances increased up to the year 2000. Since then, they have slowly declined but remain high enough to produce significant ozone loss. The ozone hole over Antarctica is expected to gradually become less severe as chlorofluorocarbons— banned chlorine-containing synthetic compounds that were once frequently used as coolants—continue to decline. Scientists expect the Antarctic ozone to recover back to the 1980 level around 2070,” adds the report.
