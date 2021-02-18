https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brutal-video-from-brooklyn/

Valedictorian beats Brooklyn bicyclist unconscious with baseball bat

Ashanti Robinson, 46, is now facing assault, menacing and weapons possession charges for the vicious Wednesday attack in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, police said. Video of the assault this evening shows Robinson repeatedly striking the 54-year-old bicyclist with his bat near the corner of Flatbush and Parkside Aves.

Robinson strikes the victim six times before a witness finally runs up and implores him to stop. He strikes the man two more times as the witness tries to talk him down. NYPD cops spotted the crowd and walked over. Witnesses identified Robinson, who was standing nearby, as the perpetrator and he was taken into custody.

Medics took the victim to Kings County Hospital in critical condition. The victim was still unconscious Thursday and has not been interviewed by police, officials said.

Robinson’s arraignment at Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Thursday. He was previously charged with weapons possession on May 6, 2014 when he was seen walking down Flatbush Ave. near Martense St. — about five blocks from Wednesday’s attack — with two 15-inch swords hanging from his belt.

Here’s another angle on the brutal attempted murder…