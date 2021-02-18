https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/18/btch-if-youre-going-to-call-me-out-im-going-to-fk-you-up-oakley-ca-school-board-members-caught-trashing-parents-watch/

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Yeah we know, we say that a lot but man, so many people are giving us so many reasons to keep going back to it.

Like these Oakley, CA school board members caught on tape mocking and trashing parents who desperately want their children back in the classroom.

Watch this (note, there is a lot of adult language in this recording so if you are not alone we suggest headphones or earbuds):

Are we alone?

Infuriating.

‘They want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back.’

Unreal.

These are the people making the decisions impacting YOUR KIDS, folks.

But wait, there’s more!

Someone is projecting.

Just guessing.

The virus has shown us a good many things that are broken in our society and some of these school boards are a real mess.

As this video shows.

***

