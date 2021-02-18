https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/18/btch-if-youre-going-to-call-me-out-im-going-to-fk-you-up-oakley-ca-school-board-members-caught-trashing-parents-watch/

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Yeah we know, we say that a lot but man, so many people are giving us so many reasons to keep going back to it.

Like these Oakley, CA school board members caught on tape mocking and trashing parents who desperately want their children back in the classroom.

Watch this (note, there is a lot of adult language in this recording so if you are not alone we suggest headphones or earbuds):

BREAKING: Oakley, CA school board members caught on tape mocking parents who desperately need their kids back in the classroom. “Are we alone?” one says. “Bitch, if you’re going to call me out, I’m going to f*** you up!” Another adds, “They want their babysitters back.” 1/3 pic.twitter.com/zMuFlqs4Gy — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) February 18, 2021

Are we alone?

Infuriating.

‘They want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back.’

Unreal.

These are the people making the decisions impacting YOUR KIDS, folks.

But wait, there’s more!

A third board member insinuates that parents just want their kids in school so they can smoke pot during the day. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/TixJ8kJyX9 — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) February 18, 2021

Someone is projecting.

Just guessing.

Here is the original video from a quick acting parent who recorded this. Derogatory comments start around min 4:50.https://t.co/Rj5YQrzcZH — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) February 18, 2021

My question for these school board members, others like them, @WeAreCTA , and @GavinNewsom is if they plan to open schools before or after the next teen suicide? Before or after tens of thousands of more children’s live are destroyed? #OpenSchoolsNow before it gets even worse. — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) February 18, 2021

So, you azzholes don’t see yourselves as educating the future generations, but baby sitters?!! GFY. I’d pull my kids out of that school so fast. — Robert is the focus for 2021. (@I_am_Thatman) February 18, 2021

Unions and many school boards are the sole reason the system is broken. This isn’t about our children, it’s about their agendas. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 18, 2021

These people are despicable — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) February 18, 2021

This virus is revealing the QUALITY of teacher we’re sending our children to be educated by, and it’s not good overall. — D.K. Have a great day🌸 (@DeniseK_USA) February 18, 2021

The judgement and rhetoric towards parents (and students frankly who advocated publicly to go back) who are begging to reopen schools for their children’s well-being is disheartening to say the least. — Arlington Parents for Education (@ArlParentsforEd) February 18, 2021

I’m so angry for the families and the parents of this district!!! Please fight back and get these heartless, entitled “public servants” out of their positions! — Katie Elizabeth (@bigklittleatie) February 18, 2021

Wow. The entitlement and disrespect is too much. These people can’t continue to be in these positions when this is how they see the population they are supposed to serve. — CarolMD (@carolvidal22) February 18, 2021

The virus has shown us a good many things that are broken in our society and some of these school boards are a real mess.

As this video shows.

***

