School board members in Oakley, CA were caught mocking and trashing parents who desperately want their children back in the classroom during a virtual meeting.

The board did not realize that parents could watch the meeting.

One of the board members said that parents just want schools to reopen so they can smoke weed during the day.

Board member Richie Masadas said that his brother had a medical marijuana service and “the clientele were parents with their kids in school.”

“When you got your kids at home no more smoking out,” Masadas added.

You can also hear board member Kim Beede use expletives in talking about parents, saying “bitch, if you’re going to call me out, I’m going to f**k you up!”

A third board member insinuates that parents just want their kids in school so they can smoke pot during the day. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/TixJ8kJyX9 — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) February 18, 2021

“They don’t know what goes on behind the scenes. It’s really unfortunate they want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back,” said board member Lisa Brizendine

There is now a movement for several members of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Education to resign after their comments were posted online.

The incendiary comments begin around 4:50 in the video:

