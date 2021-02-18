https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/can-someone-teach-my-black-ass-how-to-use-the-internet/

Posted by Kane on February 18, 2021 1:23 pm

Biden’s condescension is not appreciated.

Here is the Biden moment…

‘Where The Hell Are We?’ — Biden said some crazy shite during townhall

