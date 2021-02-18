https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/539416-celebs-pile-on-cruz-criticism-over-cancun-trip-amid-texas

Hollywood’s famous faces are among the critics slamming Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzBette Midler: Texas freeze may be ‘payback’ for Cruz, Cornyn not recognizing ‘that #Joe won’ Texas governor faces criticism over handling of winter storm fallout Texas lawmakers’ tweets mocking California power outages resurface amid winter storm MORE for reportedly jetting to Cancun amid the devastating fallout from winter storms in Texas.

Several celebrities took to social media on Thursday after photos first emerged Wednesday night of the Texas Republican on a plane to Mexico. The trip was confirmed by both Fox News and the Associated Press.

“Long Shot” star Seth Rogen, who engaged in a war of words last month on Twitter with Cruz, blasted the former presidential candidate in an expletive-filled post:

I think @SenTedCruz is desperately trying to rebrand from the “inspired a deadly insurrection” motherfucker to the “left my constituents to freeze to death so I could go to Cancun” motherfucker, but luckily he can be both. He’s just that big a motherfucker. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 18, 2021

Comedian Sarah Silverman called Cruz out as a hypocrite, while “One Tree Hill’s” Sophia Bush dubbed his tropical getaway “infuriating.”

Do as I say not as I do. Classic. https://t.co/MpupoLDxZc — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 18, 2021

Record cold temperatures and snow left millions of Lone Star State residents without power this week. The weather in Texas has also been tied to at least 20 deaths.

Actress Patricia Arquette, “Star Trek’s” George Takei and comedian Patton Oswalt, all frequent critics of former President Trump Donald TrumpFederal prosecutors investigated Proud Boys ties to Roger Stone in 2019 case: CNN Overnight Defense: One-third of service members decline coronavirus vaccine | Biden to take executive action in response to Solar Winds hack | US, Japan reach cost sharing agreement Trump ‘won’t say yet’ if he’s running in 2024 MORE, called Cruz a “disgrace” and a “worm.”

Ted Cruz is warming himself in Cancun with his cohorts while the people he is meant to serve in Texas freeze . People are afraid, hungry cold .he is not fit to serve the American people in any way shape or form .he is a disgrace . — ✌rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) February 18, 2021

Today is the day Ted Cruz proves that he can do something no compassionate or effective leader would ever do, and the GOP base in Texas will still vote for him because you gotta own the libs. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 18, 2021

lookit this absolute worm https://t.co/oNBpZkLI4K — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 18, 2021

