(CAMPUS REFORM) – Portland Community College is hiring a “culturally responsive” chemistry instructor who has the “ability” to develop a “culturally responsive curriculum.”

According to the job posting, the position is meant to “diversify the college’s faculty and advance our efforts towards achieving equitable student success.” The ideal candidate is supposed to be aware “of their own cultural background and how it influences perception, values, and practices and how these perceptions, values, and practices shape their teaching and relationship to students.”

In addition, the ideal candidate is supposed to understand “structural privileges/inequalities and how they impact educational practices; empowers learners to analyze and overcome the effect of institutional bias/inequality.”

