https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/chinese-professor-claims-western-civilization-including-pyramids-faked/

(NOT THE BEE) – Professor Huang Heqing of Zhejiang University, one of the most eminent schools in China, is teaching his students that all of Western history is a hoax and that everything, from the pyramids to Shakespeare to the Mona Lisa, are modern fakes meant to belittle China.

If this sounds too crazy to be true, it’s worth noting that China’s “Middle Kingdom” philosophy, which is actively promoted by their government, asserts that the West’s scientific and artistic dominance over the last few centuries is merely a fluke, and that Han Chinese civilization is superior in every way as the supreme race and culture of the human race.

The totally-sane Huang argued in a livestream recently that in the 1800s and 1900s, there was a massive undertaking by the West to fake every single piece of historical accomplishment.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

