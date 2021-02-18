https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/18/cnns-fact-checker-still-looking-into-some-of-the-claims-biden-made-two-nights-ago-at-cnns-own-town-hall/

Daniel Dale, CNN’s fact-checker, is “still looking” into some of the claims President Biden made during his town hall appearance on CNN Tuesday night, but he’s found “at least four false statistical claims.” Note that these are statistical claims — guess he’s just not good with numbers — not like his claim that his administration didn’t have the COVID-19 vaccine when he took office (which the “rapid response team” of the Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler and CNN’s Dale quickly spun into a truth). “It was a verbal stumble, a typical Biden gaffe,” said Kessler, while Dale said Biden “clearly wasn’t trying to claim the vaccine didn’t exist at all under Trump.” If it were so clear, why did he say it? Oh yes, his childhood stutter.

Fact check: President Biden makes at least four false statistical claims at CNN town hall https://t.co/0yO4HRoZ2C — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 18, 2021

A follow-up question: If Biden lied at least four times, why didn’t moderator Anderson Cooper call him on any of them? Why do we need to wait two days for a fact-check from the very network hosting him?

About the minimum wage: “The White House told CNN after the event that Biden got mixed up with another statistic about the minimum wage.” So he didn’t lie, he just got mixed up; that’s a relief. Also, the vast majority of illegal immigrants are Hispanic. And Biden’s claim that Trump cut the cap on refugees to 5,000 “is reasonable but takes some explaining. Trump set the refugee admissions cap for the 2021 fiscal year at a record low of 15,000.”

That stuttering problem is getting worse. — The Streeter (@thestreeter) February 18, 2021

Not going to lie, I’m a little shocked .@CNN would even admit this. Ofc it’s 2 days later and CNN didn’t know enough to fact check .@POTUS in real-time during the townhall but it’s a tiny baby step in the right direction. Odd that everyone else knew he lied the sec he said it. — Dana (@sparkey909w) February 18, 2021

Ofc CNN is still completely ignoring Joe Biden’s racist gaffes about blacks and Latinos not knowing how to work the internet, interracial families in commercials, that he “like kids better than people” (WE KNOW SICKO) and China’s Uyghur genocide is “just a Chinese cultural norm.” — Dana (@sparkey909w) February 18, 2021

Why didn’t @andersoncooper correct him or push back? Why did he allow all this disinformation? He’s been around long enough to know Biden was not telling the truth. — Lola (@Lola_mesa) February 18, 2021

“At least” Can we track how many over his lifetime? — Nick 🐬 (@nicknicknick01) February 18, 2021

So he lied — Live Monitor (@amlivemon) February 18, 2021

These aren’t cages anymore these are overflow facilities with children inside them. — scarnoc (@scarnoc1) February 18, 2021

“At least”? Isn’t the fact checker supposed to figure that out? — El Hosel (@hosel_el) February 18, 2021

Big surprise. Still waiting on that $2000 check he lied about. — Baron Von Dillweed (@666deadcops) February 18, 2021

They’re not falsehoods. They’re different cultural norms. — MetsMan7186 (@man7186) February 18, 2021

He doesn’t inspire confidence 😬 — samantha (@sam37674881) February 18, 2021

We call those lies…Can’t wait for @CNN to start using the “alternative facts” excuse. — Kyle the Russian Bot (@kglaub) February 18, 2021

This was a very friendly fact check 😂 — Fun Guy (@DailySportsTalk) February 18, 2021

CNN is saying this forcefully. — Very▪︎Small▪︎World (@TrulyTayo) February 18, 2021

Time for @washingtonpost to start the clicker🤣🤣🤣 — Hick Rawl (@Best_In_Golf) February 18, 2021

Where is the lie counter? — kirk corzine (@DreamyBigStick) February 18, 2021

There you go. Ease into it. — the right stuff (@carenmess) February 18, 2021

Is this the Bee? Holy shit — Rather be boating (@Jetboat_LCK) February 18, 2021

I was concerned about this until I read the article and saw that he only “misspoke” or his words “need more context”. Thankfully he would never tell a LIE. — Gaia Foley (@FoleyGaia) February 18, 2021

We have a feeling journalists are going to be adding a lot of “context” to things Biden says for as long as he’s in office.

It wasn’t just the vaccine ‘gaffe.’ Check out what President Biden had to say about China at last night’s town hall https://t.co/wwFdHWzORJ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 17, 2021

