Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., faces a challenger in Colorado state Rep. Donald Valdez, who announced his candidacy on Thursday with a video labeling the congresswoman a ”threat to democracy.”

In the video, Valdez takes aim at the freshman representative who has been frequently criticized for supporting former President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud, the QAnon conspiracy theory, and for tweeting the details of lawmakers’ locations during the Capitol riot.

”What happened on January 6th wasn’t just an attack on the Capitol, it was an outright assault on our democracy,” he says in the video. ”They threatened to hang members of Congress. Murdered a police officer. And Lauren Boebert? She egged them on. That’s why I’m running against her.”

Valdez also drew attention to his farm and ranch, noting that ”Being a true steward of the land is in my blood. Wild conspiracy theories won’t protect our water, expand rural health care or improve our schools.”

Boebert recently came under fire from more than 60 Colorado officials who signed a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., condemning the congresswoman over her actions before and after the riot.

”We have heard overwhelmingly from our constituents, therefore her constituents, that there is deep concern about her actions leading up to and during the protests that turned into a violent and deadly mob,” the officials wrote, adding that her ”speech and tweets encouraged the mob mentality of her social media followers and the people who directly participated in the destructive violence that disrupted a lawful democratic process from taking place as scheduled.”

