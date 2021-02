https://www.oann.com/concerned-veterans-for-america-executive-on-attack-at-u-s-base-in-iraq/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=concerned-veterans-for-america-executive-on-attack-at-u-s-base-in-iraq

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:27 AM PT – Thursday, February 18, 2021

Questions remain following a rocket attack at a U.S. base in Erbil, Iraq. One civilian died as a result and five Americans, including a U.S. service member, were injured.

One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with U.S. Army Veteran Nate Anderson, the Executive Director of Concerned Veterans for America, to get his take on the matter and the campaign to “end America’s endless wars.”

