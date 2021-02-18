https://www.dailywire.com/news/congressman-introduces-resolution-to-honor-life-and-legacy-of-rush-limbaugh

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) introduced a resolution honoring the life and legacy of famed conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh on Thursday.

“Rush Limbaugh’s importance to the conservative movement cannot be overstated,” Lamborn told The Daily Wire. “This is why I introduced a resolution highlighting his numerous achievements and his remarkable life. Liberals often criticized his jests and words with anger and without acknowledging his free speech rights. Rush Limbaugh was a patriot, and his voice will truly be missed. His legacy will not be forgotten.”

Forty-three cosponsors added their name to the resolution honoring the life and legacy of Rush Limbaugh, commending him for inspiring millions of radio listeners, and for his devotion to his country.

Limbaugh, a pioneer of talk radio who spent more than 30 years as one of the conservative movement’s leading voices, died Wednesday after a year-long battle with lung cancer.

Read the full text of the resolution below:

Whereas President Donald J. Trump awarded Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation’s highest civilian honor, at the February 4, 2020 State of the Union Address; Whereas Rush Limbaugh was a pioneer in conservative talk radio and is responsible for spreading conservative messages to millions of listeners; Whereas Rush Limbaugh is the syndicated radio host of ‘‘The Rush Limbaugh Show’’, which has been the number-one commercial talk radio program since its premiere in 1988, reaching over 27 million people on a weekly basis; Whereas Rush Hudson Limbaugh III was born in 1951 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where he pursued his passion for broadcasting by working as a disc jockey for a hometown radio station; Whereas Rush Limbaugh has been a thought leader in the conservative movement for decades and, in a 1992 letter, former President Ronald Reagan thanked him ‘‘for all you’re doing to promote Republican and conservative principles’’; Whereas after the historic 1994 midterm elections, in which the Republican Party took control of the United States Congress, the freshman Republican class awarded him an honorary membership in their caucus, believing he had a role in their success; Whereas Rush Limbaugh is a two-time New York Times bestselling author who has helped raise and personally donate millions of dollars to charitable organizations; Whereas Rush Limbaugh was enshrined in the Radio Hall of Fame and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame; Whereas Rush Limbaugh is a five-time winner of the National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Award for Excellence in Syndicated and Network Broadcasting; Whereas Rush Limbaugh was named one of Barbara Walters’ 10 Most Fascinating People in 2008; Whereas Rush Limbaugh was one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2009; and Whereas Rush Limbaugh passed away on February 17, 2021, and it is fitting that the House of Representatives recognize him for his career and contributions to radio broadcasting and the conservative movement: Now, therefore, be it resolved that the House of Representatives honors the life and legacy of Rush Limbaugh; and commends Rush Limbaugh for inspiring millions of radio listeners and for his devotion to our country.

