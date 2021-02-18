http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/u2UdZ38dG28/

The Honorable Edwin Meese III

Attorney General

President Ronald Reagan (1985-1988)

Alfred S. Regnery

Chairman, Conservative Action Project

President, Republic Book Publishers

Tom McClusky

President

March for Life Action

The Honorable Morton C. Blackwell

President

The Leadership Institute

The Honorable J. Kenneth Blackwell

Chairman

Constitutional Congress, Inc.

The Honorable David McIntosh

President

Club for Growth

Scott T. Parkinson

VP for Government Affairs

Club for Growth

Kelly J. Shackelford, Esq.

Chairman, CNP Action, Inc.

President and CEO, First Liberty Institute

L. Brent Bozell, III

Founder and President

Media Research Center

Jenny Beth Martin

Chairman

Tea Party Patriots Citizen Fund

Christopher Malagisi

Executive Director of Outreach

Hillsdale College

The Honorable Jim DeMint

Chairman, Conservative Partnership Institute

Member, US Senate (SC 2005-2013)

Ed Corrigan

Vice Chairman, Conservative Action Project

President & CEO, Conservative Partnership Institute

Rachel Bovard

Senior Director of Policy

Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI)

Myron Ebell

Director, Center for Energy and Environment

Competitive Enterprise Institute

William L. Walton

President

Council for National Policy

The Honorable T. Kenneth Cribb, Jr.

Chief Domestic Advisor

President Ronald Reagan (1987-1988)

Penny Y. Nance

President & CEO

Concerned Women for America

Lisa B. Nelson The Honorable Tony Perkins

President

Family Research Council

Lt. Gen. William G. Boykin (Ret.)

Executive Vice President

Family Research Council

Daniel Schneider

Executive Director

American Conservative Union

Floyd Brown

Chairman

Western Center for Journalism

Alan E. Sears

Founder

Alliance Defending Freedom

The Honorable George K. Rasley Jr.

Managing Editor

ConservativeHQ.com

Justin Danhof

General Counsel

National Center for Public Policy Research

Anne Schlafly Cori

Chairman

Eagle Forum

David N. Bossie

President

Citizens United

Dr. Richard Lee

President and CEO

There’s Hope America

The Honorable Gary L. Bauer

President

American Values

Mike Davis

Founder and President

Article III Project (A3P)

Nancy Schulze

Founder, President

RCW Speakers

Kent Glesener

President & CEO

Paradigm Construction & Engineering, Inc.

Christie Glesener

President

Shofar International Foundation

Craig Shirley

Reagan Biographer

Presidential Historian

Steve Berger

Founding Pastor

Grace Chapel

Don Woodsmall

Principal

Arromid, LLC

Eaton Hopkins

President

Liberty Surgical

Seton Motley

President

Less Government

Gary Marx

President

The Concord Fund

C. Preston Noell III

President

Tradition, Family, Property, Inc.

Twila Brase, RN, PHN

President and Co-founder

Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom

Jay Mount

President

MDS Communications Corporation

Chad Connelly

President

Faith Wins

The Honorable Peter J. Thomas

Chairman

The Conservative Caucus

William W. Pascoe, III

Board Member

Tea Party Patriots Action

Judson Phillips

Founder

Tea Party Nation

Jack Park

Conservative Activist and Donor

Law Offices of Jack Park

Elaine Donnelly

President

Center for Military Readiness

The Honorable Mike Hill

Former Member

Florida State House

Mario Navarro da Costa

Director, Washington Bureau

Tradition, Family, Property

David Haas

President

Morrison Inc.

Saulius “Saul” Anuzis

President

60 Plus Association

James L. Martin

Founder/Chairman

60 Plus Association

Andresen Blom

President

Hawaiian Values

Amapola Hansberger

Founder and President

Legal Immigrants for America

Kay R. Daly

President

Coalition for a Fair Judiciary

Ron Pearson

Executive Director

Conservative Victory Fund

Joan Holt Lindsey

President

Lindsey Communications

Paul Gessing

President

Rio Grande Foundation

Wade Kirby

Director of Development

GSWA

Dr. Richard Rounsavelle

Trustee

MRC

Penna Dexter

Co-host

Point of View Radio

Tim Throckmorton

President

Lifepointe Ministries

Curt Levey

President

Committee for Justice

Ashley Baker

Director of Public Policy

Committee for Justice

