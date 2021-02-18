http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/u2UdZ38dG28/
Attorney General
President Ronald Reagan (1985-1988)
Chairman, Conservative Action Project
President, Republic Book Publishers
President
March for Life Action
President
The Leadership Institute
Chairman
Constitutional Congress, Inc.
President
Club for Growth
VP for Government Affairs
Club for Growth
Chairman, CNP Action, Inc.
President and CEO, First Liberty Institute
Founder and President
Media Research Center
Chairman
Tea Party Patriots Citizen Fund
Executive Director of Outreach
Hillsdale College
Chairman, Conservative Partnership Institute
Member, US Senate (SC 2005-2013)
Vice Chairman, Conservative Action Project
President & CEO, Conservative Partnership Institute
Senior Director of Policy
Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI)
Director, Center for Energy and Environment
Competitive Enterprise Institute
President
Council for National Policy
Chief Domestic Advisor
President Ronald Reagan (1987-1988)
President & CEO
Concerned Women for America
President
Family Research Council
Executive Vice President
Family Research Council
Executive Director
American Conservative Union
Chairman
Western Center for Journalism
Founder
Alliance Defending Freedom
Managing Editor
ConservativeHQ.com
General Counsel
National Center for Public Policy Research
Chairman
Eagle Forum
President
Citizens United
President and CEO
There’s Hope America
President
American Values
Founder and President
Article III Project (A3P)
Founder, President
RCW Speakers
President & CEO
Paradigm Construction & Engineering, Inc.
President
Shofar International Foundation
Reagan Biographer
Presidential Historian
Founding Pastor
Grace Chapel
Principal
Arromid, LLC
President
Liberty Surgical
President
Less Government
President
The Concord Fund
President
Tradition, Family, Property, Inc.
President and Co-founder
Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom
President
MDS Communications Corporation
President
Faith Wins
Chairman
The Conservative Caucus
Board Member
Tea Party Patriots Action
Founder
Tea Party Nation
Conservative Activist and Donor
Law Offices of Jack Park
President
Center for Military Readiness
Former Member
Florida State House
Director, Washington Bureau
Tradition, Family, Property
President
Morrison Inc.
President
60 Plus Association
Founder/Chairman
60 Plus Association
President
Hawaiian Values
Founder and President
Legal Immigrants for America
President
Coalition for a Fair Judiciary
Executive Director
Conservative Victory Fund
President
Lindsey Communications
President
Rio Grande Foundation
Director of Development
GSWA
Trustee
MRC
Co-host
Point of View Radio
President
Lifepointe Ministries
President
Committee for Justice
Director of Public Policy
Committee for Justice