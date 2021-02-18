https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/consumed-hate-house-democrats-introduce-legislation-prevent-twice-impeached-presidents-buring-arlington-cemetery/

President Trump at Arlington Cemetery

They are completely unhinged and consumed by hate.

House Democrats introduced legislation on Thursday to prevent twice impeached US Presidents from being buried in Arlington Cemetery.

They called their bill the “No Glory for Hate” bill.

JUST IN: House Dems have introduced a bill to ban “twice impeached presidents” from burial at Arlington National Cemetery and federal funds from going to buildings displaying their names or acknowledging their achievements This bill is called the “No Glory For Hate Act” pic.twitter.com/o3Y9n7qJUi — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 18, 2021

