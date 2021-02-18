https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/cops-block-hungry-portlanders-scrambling-discarded-food/

(ZEROHEDGE) – A Northeast Portland Fred Meyer hypermarket threw out thousands of perishable items on Tuesday because it suffered power loss due to a winter storm. Images of the food quickly spread on social media as working-poor folks stormed the dumpster. Shortly after, a store manager called the cops, which prevented hungry people from taking free food.

The Oregon Live reported workers at the Hollywood West Fred Meyer threw away thousands of items “deemed no longer safe for consumption” on Tuesday following a severe winter storm knocking out power to the store.

Working-poor Portlander stormed the massive dumpster on Tuesday for hopes of free food. They found a mountain of cheese and meats and juice and all sorts of foods stacked to the brim of a dumpster.

