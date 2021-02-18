https://noqreport.com/2021/02/18/cruel-irony/

Dream the Impossible Dream

The absurdly Quixotic windmill-chasing quest to stave off the catastrophic effects of global warming has lately been thwarted by a vortex of freezing temperatures. The cruel irony will certainly not go unappreciated by millions of suffering Texans. Meanwhile the only excitement from otherwise balmy climate conditions of the last decade have managed to produce is a bumper crop of nuts and green fruits.

No Animals Were Harmed During the Making of This COVID Lockdown

This statement would surely be lauded by the enigmatically named Humane Society. Meanwhile, homo sapiens continue to be muzzled and chained in their houses for months on end. And as today’s brand of cruel irony would have it, the very same neighbor that would rat you out for not obeying lockdown orders would also be the first one to have you jailed for treating your dog in the same way.

Black Humor

Now wait a cotton-picking minute. Cruel irony rears its hideous head once again, this time in the form of the Chinese Uyghurs who presently endure inhumane conditions as cotton-picking slaves, meanwhile the majority of Biden-supporting, reparations-seeking African-Americans tacitly support the policy. It’s not surprising that Biden would be in favor of such practices since he accepts bribes from China, but Kamala Harris? Alas, it appears the Black Lives Matter movement is mutually exclusive.

Mexican Standoff

It’s hard to believe it was only a few short months ago that the roaring chant of “Build the Wall” was the heartfelt cry of American multitudes. And it is even more perplexing that since Biden administration’s recent decision to tear it down and welcome in thousands of third world charity cases, the chant has grown even louder, only now it’s coming from the Mexican citizens on the other side of it!

Boy Named Sue

And sue he will, if he’s not allowed to manhandle his opponents in rough and tumble game of women’s collegiate basketball. After the Biden administration’s mercilessly incongruous decision to allow men to play with women during sports, the only thing that seems to make any sense is the sudden spike in the hiring of team doctors and sexual abuse counselors.

In closing, I hope you won’t fault me terribly for ending with the following prediction, offered in the appropriately barbarous satirical modern manner: The good news is you can most likely count on it being another slightly cooler-than-normal year ahead, but on the other hand, it looks like we’re in for one hell of a cruel summer.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

Follow NOQ Report on



The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

