Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzBette Midler: Texas freeze may be ‘payback’ for Cruz, Cornyn not recognizing ‘that #Joe won’ Texas governor faces criticism over handling of winter storm fallout Texas lawmakers’ tweets mocking California power outages resurface amid winter storm MORE (R-Texas) sparked backlash online after reports confirming that he and his family flew to Cancun, Mexico, as extreme winter weather battered his home state and left millions without power.

Both Fox News and The Associated Press confirmed on Thursday that Cruz traveled to Cancun after photos of the senator began circulating on social media Wednesday night. Cruz was expected to return to the U.S. immediately, according to the AP.

Former MSNBC anchor David Shuster tweeted that he had confirmed Cruz’s presence on the flight.

Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they’ve visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn’t much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing. pic.twitter.com/6nPiVWtdxe — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) February 18, 2021

Extreme cold and snow have devastated the Lone Star State’s energy grid, which has been tied to at least 20 deaths. In a Thursday interview on CNN’s “New Day,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler (D) called for Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to provide “a better explanation” of how to prevent similar energy infrastructure failures going forward.

“The truth is that right now we’re just trying to keep people alive and safe for the next two days, so that’s where all of our focus is,” Adler said.

The reports came shortly after social media users highlighted numerous tweets from Cruz and other Texas lawmakers mocking earlier power outages in California. Cruz conceded Tuesday that he had “no defense,” adding, “A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good.”

The photo led to widespread mockery of the Texas senator on Twitter.

Statement from Director of Communications for Sen. Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/5cXIkTTZiW — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz was against Texas officials sneaking off to Mexico before he was for it. https://t.co/7s042HtOv5 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 18, 2021

Leave Ted Cruz’s family out of this (unless you want him to endorse you for something) — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 18, 2021

It’s so weird that Ted Cruz would go to Mexico to seek refuge from Texas. ‍♀️ — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) February 18, 2021

The Hill has reached out to Cruz’s office for comment.

