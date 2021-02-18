http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tyFMXI8uM1s/

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that he had planned to stay in Cancun “through the weekend and to work remotely there,” but he “started to have second thoughts almost immediately.”

Cruz said that after their house lost power for two days, “Our girls asked — said look, school’s been canceled for the week. Can we take a trip and go somewhere warm? And Heidi and I, as parents, we said okay, sure. And so, last night, I flew down with them to the beach. And then I flew back this afternoon. I had initially planned to stay through the weekend and to work remotely there, but as I was heading down there, you know, I started to have second thoughts almost immediately. Because the crisis here in Texas, you need to be here on the ground, and as much as you can do by phone and Zoom, it’s not the same as being here.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

