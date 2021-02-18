https://hannity.com/media-room/cuomos-catastrophe-senators-cruz-graham-demand-probe-into-governors-nursing-home-disaster/
COVERING FOR CUOMO: Hosts at MSNBC, CNN Totally IGNORE Cuomo Nursing Home Bombshell
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.12.21
Primetime anchors and guests at CNN and MSNBC completely ignored New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s escalating nursing home scandal Thursday night; despite a bombshell report he intentionally hid damaging statistics from federal authorities.
“A top Cuomo aide to told leading state Democratic lawmakers that the administration had withheld data on COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes to avoid federal scrutiny, according to a bombshell New York Post report. The revelation prompted condemnations and even talk of impeachment in Albany, the state’s capital. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., wants the Department of Justice to open an obstruction of justice investigation. However, CNN and MSNBC didn’t feel it was newsworthy enough to crack their primetime coverage,” reports Fox News.
Transcripts show the words “nursing homes” and “Andrew Cuomo” were not mentioned even once between the hours of 8 and 11pm on both MSNBC and CNN.
“We were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying, was going to be used against us while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation,” a senior aide to Cuomo admitted during a teleconference with lawmakers.
“The second most powerful person in state government and top aide to Gov. Cuomo admitted on video to the premeditated and willful violation of state laws and what clearly amounts to federal obstruction of justice,” said state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy. “Andrew Cuomo has abused his power and destroyed the trust placed in the office of governor. Prosecution and impeachment discussions must begin right away.”
CUOMO IMPLODES: FBI, US Attorney Reportedly Investigating Governor’s Nursing Home Scandal
posted by Hannity Staff – 2 hours ago
Federal authorities -including the FBI and at least one US attorney- are reportedly probing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s botched handling of the Big Apple’s CoVID data in local nursing homes.
“The investigation is not yet far along and is focused on top members of Cuomo’s coronavirus task force, the Albany Times-Union reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Neither Cuomo nor any administration official has at this point been accused of any wrongdoing,” reports Fox News.
“Members of Cuomo’s task force include New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker and Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa. The latter drew scrutiny this month after she seemingly admitted the governor’s team withheld information related to COVID-19-related deaths at nursing homes,” adds Fox.
“As we publicly said, DOJ has been looking into this for months. We have been cooperating with them and we will continue to,” Cuomo senior advisor Rich Azzopardi said in a statement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.