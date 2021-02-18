https://saraacarter.com/d-c-mayor-likes-tweet-calling-for-national-guard-withdrawal/

Meghan McCain on Tuesday evening shared that the mayor of Washington, D.C. liked a tweet of hers after the U.S. Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump in which the co-host of ABC’s “The View” called for National Guard troops to withdraw from the city.

Following a mob violently storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, resulting in five deaths, over 25,000 National Guard troops were deployed to the nation’s capital in the lead-up to President Joe Biden‘s January 20 inauguration. While the troop presence has been scaling down since inauguration to about 6,000 as of Monday, they are set to remain in the city until possibly the autumn, Fox News reported.

The tweet from McCain, posted the day after Trump was acquitted on the single charge of “incitement of insurrection,” said: “Now that impeachment is done can DC stop having barbed wire fences and humvees around the capitol like this is a military base in Baghdad?”

Tensions surrounding Trump’s second impeachment trial sowed some worries about the potential for violence.

Then on Monday evening, the daughter of the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain shared a screenshot that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser liked her tweet, only using the eyes emoji.

