A Dallas official said Thursday that the White House has called him to offer assistance during the unprecedented winter storm hitting Texas, but he has not heard from Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

“I haven’t heard from the governor. I haven’t heard from any of the state leaders throughout this. We have been doing the best we can. We have heard from the White House,” Judge Clay Jenkins, the chief executive of Dallas County, told MSNBC.

“It’s time for the governor to apologize”: Dallas County Judge @JudgeClayJ blames @GovAbbott for the state’s power crisis and says his county hasn’t heard from the governor or any state leaders during this crisis. pic.twitter.com/M8MDQeAI7T — MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson (@HallieOnMSNBC) February 18, 2021

Texas is facing an unprecedented winter storm that has killed more than 30 people across the south and left millions without power or water.

“We’re very thankful. The reason our water is in good shape is because the Biden administration and FEMA sent us generators,” Jenkins said. “We hook those up to our water treatment plants and we were able to save most of our water treatment plants with that help.”

Abbott issued an executive order on Tuesday calling for an investigation into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and for the legislature to “review the preparations and decisions by ERCOT so we can determine what caused this problem and find long-term solutions.”

We are ordering an investigation into ERCOT and immediate transparency by ERCOT. pic.twitter.com/Mt2GPlaFuE — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 16, 2021

Many have called for the resignation of Abbott along with Texas Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzBette Midler: Texas freeze may be ‘payback’ for Cruz, Cornyn not recognizing ‘that #Joe won’ Texas governor faces criticism over handling of winter storm fallout Texas lawmakers’ tweets mocking California power outages resurface amid winter storm MORE (R) who has been under fire for flying to Cancun, Mexico, during the storm.

“For those of us that are in public service, when people are hurting and you’re in a crisis, we all need to do as much as we can. We can’t do everything, but everyone in public service can do like the people of Texas are doing right now and helping one another,” Jenkins said. “We need to be in here and we need to be in the battle.”

The Hill has reached out to Abbott’s office for comment.

