Texas Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzBette Midler: Texas freeze may be ‘payback’ for Cruz, Cornyn not recognizing ‘that #Joe won’ Texas governor faces criticism over handling of winter storm fallout Texas lawmakers’ tweets mocking California power outages resurface amid winter storm MORE (R) already has a cocktail named after his widely criticized trip to Cancun amid the deadly winter weather crisis in his home state.

Anxo, a Washington, D.C.-based cidery, unveiled its “Cruz in Cancun” drink on Thursday. The rapid-response coconut rum concoction comes complete with ample mockery of the lawmaker’s much-panned trip to Mexico.

Cruz was photographed boarding a plane to Cancun on Wednesday as millions of Texas residents battled power outages and dangerous conditions due to record cold temperatures and snow this week. The lawmaker was set to return to Texas Thursday afternoon, saying in a statement that “wanting to be a good dad,” he accompanied his daughters on the getaway that they had requested.

In a Thursday tweet promoting the $12 beverage, Anxo wrote, “He may have left his constituents to suffer with no electricity, no safe drinking water, no heat, etc… But that doesn’t mean Ted can’t have some good old-fashioned fun in the sun!”

An altered image on the label of the to-go libation shows Cruz sporting a sombrero and sunglasses while clutching a tropical cocktail.

The cidery said it would donate a portion of the drink’s sales to the voting rights group Fair Fight.

