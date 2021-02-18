https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/18/dck-move-redsteeze-schools-former-obama-lackey-on-how-govt-works-after-he-blames-ted-cruz-for-houstons-storm-response/

Democrats are finally starting to step up and hold Andrew Cuomo accountable for his disastrous COVID response …

PSYCH!

No no, they are far too busy blaming Ted Cruz for failures in various Texas cities for dealing with the winter storm response. For example, former Obama campaign nob Jim Messina tried this ‘dunk’ on Ted.

It’s lame but keep in mind who this guy worked for:

Umm … Ted’s not the mayor of Houston. Just sayin’.

Luckily RedSteeze was front and center to educate Jim on how government really works.

Jim, please explain how a city mayor is not responsible but a US Senator is? pic.twitter.com/weHLiubxpl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 18, 2021

Oh, Houston’s mayor is a Democrat.

That’s probably a big part of the reason Jim is looking to blame Cruz because REPUBLICANS BAD.

It’s all so tedious.

I think you meant to send a snarky tweet to @SylvesterTurner, right? — Hiding in the Bay (@HidingInTheBay) February 18, 2021

Pretty sure he’s busy protecting Sylvester here.

Only a true jerkoff can being politics into weather. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) February 18, 2021

Only a true jerkoff would work to get Obama elected, so yup, this checks out.

Yes, Jim… it’s definitely the Republican US Senator, not the Democrat Mayor or County Judge, who are responsible for infrastructure problems within Houston/Harris County. That’s exactly how this works. — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) February 18, 2021

call out the Mayor too! but you won’t — aggiedude (@dosgloves) February 18, 2021

Why aren’t you talking to the mayor? Last I checked, there’s no much a Senator can do during an actual emergency, as they have no power in the state. — Jeremy (@EODTEC89) February 18, 2021

But if he calls out the mayor he’s calling out a Democrat and we all know he can’t do that.

Look at his avi, he’s hugging Obama for pete’s sake!

***

