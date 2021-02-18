http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_KuZFlcQPwM/

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) stated that “this whole country’s got to re-open our schools.” And more attention needs to be paid to the emotional pain children are suffering as a result of not being able to go to school.

De Blasio said, “We looked at the very beginning of opening schools in September, we said let’s take the best approaches from around the world. So, our kids all wear masks, for example. Our kids are tested — a big sample of each school, tested every week. These are the things that have worked. Our schools are the safest places to be in New York City. So, first, middle school. And then, I look forward to high school. And I’ve got to tell you, Willie, this whole country’s got to re-open our schools. Enough is enough. Our kids need it and they’re suffering — really, let’s be clear, it’s not just academic loss. Our kids are suffering emotionally. And if they’re not in school, it’s bad for them. It’s bad for their emotional development. For a lot of kids, it’s very, very painful to not have that chance to go to school. And we’ve got to pay more attention to that.”

