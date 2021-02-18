https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/18/dem-from-california-triggered-by-rep-lauren-boeberts-trigger-filled-zoom-background/

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) is not happy that his Republican colleague from Colorado, Rep. Lauren Boebert, has a “gun shrine” as her Zoom background for an ongoing meeting of the Natural Resources Committee:

As the Robinhood hearing starts, the real action — apparently — is at the Natural Resources organizing meeting, where Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) is roasting Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for the gun shrine she’s constructed as a Zoom background. pic.twitter.com/I5GdIVsM1B — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 18, 2021

You see, this “shrine” is fine for her personal life but not for congressional business:

Jared Huffman on Lauren Boebert: “If somebody wants to have a shrine to their gun fetish as a Zoom backdrop in their private life, they can do that. But this is our hearing room and at some point we will get past the Covid epidemic and we’ll all start showing up in person…” — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 18, 2021

And he’s worried about “our safety and our ability to conduct business civilly, without feeling threatened”:

“…and our safety and our ability to conduct business civilly, without feeling threatened, is a relevant consideration.” — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 18, 2021

He’s triggered by the triggers?

