Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) is not happy that his Republican colleague from Colorado, Rep. Lauren Boebert, has a “gun shrine” as her Zoom background for an ongoing meeting of the Natural Resources Committee:

You see, this “shrine” is fine for her personal life but not for congressional business:

And he’s worried about “our safety and our ability to conduct business civilly, without feeling threatened”:

He’s triggered by the triggers?

