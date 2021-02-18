http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5u7Gt2Uxx7c/

On Thursday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) stated that teachers should be the next group to receive the coronavirus vaccine, and that doing so is “really important for them to be able to stay in the workforce. It doesn’t do any good to open schools only if teachers get sick and go out.”

Host Poppy Harlow asked Porter if the Biden administration’s statements on vaccinating teachers are satisfactory.

Porter responded, “I think if we push and make a real effort, it is very possible to offer at least the first vaccine to all teachers here in the next couple of weeks. We’re getting through that 65-plus population. I think teachers need to be in the next group, and that’s really important for them to be able to stay in the workforce. It doesn’t do any good to open schools only if teachers get sick and go out.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

