Joe Biden traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin Tuesday evening to participate in a CNN presidential town hall.

Biden stole Wisconsin with a big vote dump in the middle of the night after Election Day so no doubt CNN will use Democrat plants tonight during their event.

Joe Biden started the night with a huge whopper of a lie.

Biden told Anderson Cooper that there was no Covid vaccine when he got into office.

Thanks to President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” a Covid vaccine was approved and ready to be distributed by October/November.

The Biden Admin inherited Trump’s vaccination program already meeting their target of 100 million shots in 100 days.

“When you and I talked last, we talked about – it’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but a vaccinator – how do you get the vaccine into someone’s arm?” Biden said.

Just Joe Biden saying that “we didn’t have [the vaccine] when we came into office.” pic.twitter.com/lzjRkhWQUD — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 17, 2021

This was typical Biden.

Joe was given his the COVID vaccine in December.

