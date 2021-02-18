https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/dementia-joe-lies-cnn-us-not-covid-vaccine-entered-office-forgets-2-shots-december-january/

Joe Biden traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin Tuesday evening to participate in a CNN presidential town hall.

Biden stole Wisconsin with a big vote dump in the middle of the night after Election Day so no doubt CNN will use Democrat plants tonight during their event.

Joe Biden started the night with a huge whopper of a lie.

Biden told Anderson Cooper that there was no Covid vaccine when he got into office.

Thanks to President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” a Covid vaccine was approved and ready to be distributed by October/November.

The Biden Admin inherited Trump’s vaccination program already meeting their target of 100 million shots in 100 days.

“When you and I talked last, we talked about – it’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but a vaccinator – how do you get the vaccine into someone’s arm?” Biden said.

This was typical Biden.
Joe was given his the COVID vaccine in December.

